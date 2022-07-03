Ellevest Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 22,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.6% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 265,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Raymond James decreased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

