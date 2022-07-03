Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 105.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL opened at $46.29 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $60.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.451 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

