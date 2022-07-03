Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 107.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RPC by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RPC by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 220,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,911,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,134,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,359,298.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $1,204,006.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,160,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,773.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,069,494 shares of company stock valued at $45,895,222. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RES shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of RES stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

