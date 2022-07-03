Ellevest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,550,823,000 after purchasing an additional 387,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Global Payments by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2,266.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN opened at $110.93 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.91. The firm has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

