Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) vs. CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Financial Analysis

Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) and CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

This table compares Elliott Opportunity II and CION Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elliott Opportunity II N/A N/A N/A CION Investment 47.28% 8.18% 4.25%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Elliott Opportunity II and CION Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elliott Opportunity II 0 0 0 0 N/A CION Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00

CION Investment has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.24%. Given CION Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CION Investment is more favorable than Elliott Opportunity II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elliott Opportunity II and CION Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elliott Opportunity II N/A N/A $2.90 million N/A N/A CION Investment $157.35 million 3.20 $118.76 million $1.11 7.95

CION Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Elliott Opportunity II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.0% of Elliott Opportunity II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of CION Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of CION Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CION Investment beats Elliott Opportunity II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elliott Opportunity II (Get Rating)

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About CION Investment (Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies. The firm invests in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, market/product expansion, refinancing and recapitalization. The fund also invests up to 30 percent of their assets opportunistically in other types of investments, including the securities of larger public companies and foreign securities. It also makes investments in the secondary loan market. The fund does not invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund prefers to invest in high tech industries, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, business services, media, chemicals, plastic, rubber, telecommunication, consumer services, advertising, printing and publishing, consumer goods, durables, diversified financials, and other industries. It also invests in homebuilding, restaurants, beverage and tobacco bars, broadcasting, distributors, Non-durable good distribution, food beverage and tobacco, energy, oil gas and consumables fuels, insurance, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, paper and forest product machinery, information technology, metals and mining, and real estate. It primarily seeks to invest in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $5 million and $50 million in companies with an EBITDA between $25 million and $75 million with average targeted hold of $25 million. It also purchases minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in the target companies, typically in conjunction with its debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. The fund seeks to exit its investments through an initial public offering of common stock, a merger, a sale, or other recapitalization.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.