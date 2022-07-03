Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESBA opened at $7.17 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $12.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.60.
Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)
