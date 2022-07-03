Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB opened at $42.66 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

