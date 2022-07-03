Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.43

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $45.22, with a volume of 2893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.