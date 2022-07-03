Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.01

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 33942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXK. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $593.85 million, a PE ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $57.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 494,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares in the last quarter. SIG North Trading ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

