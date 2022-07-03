Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,135 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

