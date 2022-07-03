Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.12.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 97.59% and a negative return on equity of 183.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

