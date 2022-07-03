Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $6.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Focus (EFOI)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.