ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €18.00 ($19.15) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on ENI in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €14.50 ($15.43) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.21) price objective on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.85) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($16.38) price target on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

ETR:ENI opened at €11.22 ($11.94) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.22. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. ENI has a 52 week low of €9.38 ($9.98) and a 52 week high of €14.80 ($15.75).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

