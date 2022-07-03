Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $254.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 131.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EFX opened at $186.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.41. Equifax has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

