Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.53. Equitrans Midstream shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 15,241 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.59 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 105.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.40%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 519.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

