Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $54.38

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $57.26. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 118 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. Cowen upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Establishment Labs from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.82 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 70.10% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, major shareholder Jw Asset Management, Llc purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,177,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,455,724.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,700 over the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 104.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 38.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

