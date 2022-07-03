Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Trading Up 8.9%

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) shares were up 8.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $79.74. Approximately 43,464 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,398,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.21.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Etsy from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock valued at $9,624,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Etsy by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Etsy by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Etsy by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

