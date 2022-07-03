Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Everbridge stock opened at $28.97 on Friday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 1,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Everbridge by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 571.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.