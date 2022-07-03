Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €37.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €37.00 ($39.36) target price by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 83.71% from the stock’s current price.
EVK has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($37.77) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($43.62) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €20.14 ($21.43) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($28.49) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($35.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.19.
Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.
