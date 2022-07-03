Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $39.39

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.39, but opened at $40.40. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $41.02, with a volume of 12,192 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

