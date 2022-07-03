eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.77, but opened at $12.04. eXp World shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 8,203 shares trading hands.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of eXp World from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get eXp World alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.56 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $744,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,704,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,807,173.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $168,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,882,807.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,494 shares of company stock worth $4,809,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in eXp World by 77.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 20,014 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in eXp World by 24.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.