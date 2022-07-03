Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after acquiring an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $97.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.85. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.