Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Short Interest Update

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,400 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 31st total of 321,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,083.5 days.

Extendicare stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Extendicare has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0309 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

