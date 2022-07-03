Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100,518 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.9% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,168.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 62,598 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

