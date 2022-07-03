Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 402,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

