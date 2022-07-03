Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $33,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.48.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $368.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.