Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Cut by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 17,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 402,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.48.

Shares of XOM opened at $87.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.