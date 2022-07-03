F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,275 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in F5 by 4.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in F5 by 93.2% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 32,175 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 15,523 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in F5 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.77.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,649,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,050 shares of company stock valued at $905,416. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FFIV stock opened at $153.34 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.47 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. F5’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

