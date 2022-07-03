Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 540,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

FEEXF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.