Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Short Interest Up 36.8% in June

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,900 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 540,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 205.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 340 ($4.17) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

FEEXF opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

