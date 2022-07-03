Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 35.1% in June

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the May 31st total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 92,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after buying an additional 18,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after buying an additional 25,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after buying an additional 16,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $43.55 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

