Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 2,137 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in State Street by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 74,247 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in State Street by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

