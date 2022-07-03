Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,653,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,220,000 after acquiring an additional 308,855 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,410,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,300,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,825.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,129,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $95.02 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $151.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.