Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,377,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.94.

OTIS stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

