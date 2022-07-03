Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.30 Million Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.35.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $106.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.84.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

