Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,383 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,942 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $34.36 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

