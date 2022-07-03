Financial Analysis: Ashford (NYSE:AINC) versus BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ashford has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ashford 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ashford presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.29%. BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.62%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ashford $388.48 million 0.11 -$9.93 million ($13.74) -1.02 BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.90 $66.49 million $0.69 5.36

BlackRock Capital Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ashford. Ashford is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ashford and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ashford -0.18% -17.44% 8.12% BlackRock Capital Investment 115.90% 6.36% 3.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Ashford shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats Ashford on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

