First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Decreased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,950 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $147.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $133.37 and a one year high of $222.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

