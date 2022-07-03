First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,127,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 282.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.35. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $46.49.

