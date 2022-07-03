First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 90,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 32,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth $309,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

