First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,170,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $54.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

