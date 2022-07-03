First United Bank & Trust Sells 815 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First United Bank & Trust lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 191,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 58,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

