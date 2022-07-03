Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $91.14

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $91.14, but opened at $93.58. Five9 shares last traded at $95.25, with a volume of 2,962 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Five9 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -86.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,260,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $92,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,404.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,604 shares of company stock worth $3,595,862. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $42,000. 97.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

