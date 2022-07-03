Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Update

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 733,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLNG. SEB Equities lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Flex LNG alerts:

FLNG opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. Flex LNG has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Flex LNG during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 104.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 135.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex LNG by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex LNG (Get Rating)

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.