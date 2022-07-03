Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $27.39

Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.39, but opened at $26.31. Flex LNG shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

FLNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. DNB Markets lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Flex LNG by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

