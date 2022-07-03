FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FONAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

FONR stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 7.90. FONAR has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

FONAR ( NASDAQ:FONR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.57 million for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FONAR by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in FONAR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 76,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 22,344 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FONAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FONAR by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FONAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

