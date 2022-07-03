Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.89

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 608066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on F. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.