FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $38.73

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.73, but opened at $37.42. FormFactor shares last traded at $37.03, with a volume of 45,212 shares changing hands.

FORM has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FormFactor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

