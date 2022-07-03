ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 269 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.53. The stock has a market cap of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

