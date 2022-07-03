Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 7,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 20,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

HD opened at $279.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

