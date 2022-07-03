Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 401 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.76.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

