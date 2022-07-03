Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 885.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 41,258 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 155,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in Chevron by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 27,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.24.

CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.10. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

